Tucked away in the beautiful and established neighborhood on Terrace ct in Opelika, you’ll find this stunning, recently renovated 3 bed 2 bath home now for sale. The large front yard that features bright flowers and shade cast by the trees will surely catch your eye. If you are a fan of porch-sitting, bird watching, gardening or anything backyard, you wont want to miss this house as it offers a screened in back porch, bench swing and beautiful fenced in back yard. Entering the front door you’ll find a large living area, and recently renovated kitchen. This house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms that have also been updated. Off the kitchen you’ll find a renovated washer dryer room as well as a two car garage
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $239,900
