 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $240,000

As more people are working from home, having a great home has never mattered more! This adorable 3 bed 2 bath boasts a vaulted ceiling and a huge living room window that floods the open floor plan with natural light. It has new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new LVP flooring throughout all the main living areas, and brand new water heater. You can sleep easy with a home security system installed in 2019. It has phenomenal yard space in the front and back. The back yard is fenced in so you can relax on the patio and watch as the kiddos or pets play. It is 10 minutes away from the revitalized Opelika area which includes shopping and incredible restaurants. It is close to ball fields, play grounds, and walking tracks. It has extra storage buildings in the back for all your lawn equipment and storage needs. Call today for your private tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert