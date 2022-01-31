 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $242,099

The Garett is guaranteed to charm you with it's quaint and cozy 1-story layout. The entry way opens to a spacious dining area that flows seamlessly into the great room and covered porch. This space was made for entertaining with a U-shaped kitchen off the dining room, with ample counter space. In the rear of the house you will find the master retreat. This serene space boasts a walk in shower and large walk in closet. The great room leads to the 2 additional bedrooms and the bathroom, shared by both. This floorplan is designed for comfort and convenience no matter your needs!

