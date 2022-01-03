3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $244,800

Coming Soon!! Spacious & remodeled home tucked into a quiet, large cul-de-sac lot of established Opelika. Welcoming living room w/wooden beams accentuating the ceiling & a striking wood burning fireplace focal point. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, tile flooring and sink/faucet! Adjacent b'fast w/ backyard views. Three LARGE bedrooms w/super closet space. Neutral colors throughout! Dimensional roof(2015), gas furnace (12/17), fascia, soffits, gutters(2017), fixtures, sliding doors, storm door, paint in/out, sinks/faucets, both bath vanities, etc and most all new craftsman windows(12/16)!! Work & storage space in the 2-car garage. Roomy back yard w/central fenced space ideal for pets plus an addl wooded area to the right for a secret garden or enchanged play. Low maintenance centipede grass, dog pen and blueberry bushes!! Fridge remains. Grill too- as is. Attic storage! Various LED lighting enhancements sprinkled throughout! Great catch!