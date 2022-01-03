Coming Soon!! Spacious & remodeled home tucked into a quiet, large cul-de-sac lot of established Opelika. Welcoming living room w/wooden beams accentuating the ceiling & a striking wood burning fireplace focal point. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, tile flooring and sink/faucet! Adjacent b'fast w/ backyard views. Three LARGE bedrooms w/super closet space. Neutral colors throughout! Dimensional roof(2015), gas furnace (12/17), fascia, soffits, gutters(2017), fixtures, sliding doors, storm door, paint in/out, sinks/faucets, both bath vanities, etc and most all new craftsman windows(12/16)!! Work & storage space in the 2-car garage. Roomy back yard w/central fenced space ideal for pets plus an addl wooded area to the right for a secret garden or enchanged play. Low maintenance centipede grass, dog pen and blueberry bushes!! Fridge remains. Grill too- as is. Attic storage! Various LED lighting enhancements sprinkled throughout! Great catch!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $244,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Defense doesn’t even travel here.
'We're just a little bit slower paced': Mayor Fuller explains why people choose to live in Opelika instead of Auburn
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller sat down for an interview to discuss the past year and what’s to come in 2022.
- Updated
The Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center is seeing “record volumes” because people are seeking routine, non-emergency COVID tes…
'They want to be here': Auburn mayor Ron Anders says as city grows, more AU grads choose to settle there
- Updated
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders sat down for an interview to discuss the past year and what’s to come in 2022.
Auburn High's Syriah Daniels' basketball skills have not only impressed, but her love of the game has allowed her to develop an even stronger bond with her father, Marquis Daniels.
- Updated
“Everyone has done their part to give Bryan Harsin and his staff everything they could’ve asked for out of them in 2021. That’s why, in 2022, it’s on the coaches.”
- Updated
Auburn University is requiring masks again on campus starting Jan. 3, 2022.
A look at the best school district in each state.
- Updated
"This offseason's going to be big. There's a lot to learn from, and we're going to move onto this offseason and start preparing him for what we do moving forward."
- Updated
We sat down with Auburn University President Jay Gogue to discuss how the pandemic affected campus in 2021, what’s to come with the university…