3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $249,000

Don’t miss this move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Wyndham Gates subdivision! The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! The living room opens to a dining area! The kitchen hosts a pantry and eat-in area!! The fridge, washer & dryer to convey!! The bedrooms are great size with NO CARPET!! Master bedroom has a great size closet and en suite!! This home wont last long!!

