3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $249,000

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $249,000

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $249,000

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with side entry 2 car garage and plenty of parking on large corner lot! This great open floor plan features wood floors in the living room, kitchen, dining room and den. The kitchen has granite counters, an island and pantry. The den has a beautiful wood burning fireplace. HVAC was also replaced in 2021!

