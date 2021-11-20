The Alexis Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Village at Waterford. Beautiful two story 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with a two car front entry garage. Upstairs you will find the oversized Homeowner's Retreat with en-suite and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath are also upstairs. Ceiling fans in Homeowner's Retreat and Great Room. LVP flooring in living areas of main floor. Painted cabinets throughout. Granite counter tops with tile backsplash in kitchen. 9' ceilings on main floor. Decorative interior doors. Stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, range). Pre-wired for garbage disposal. 2" faux wood blinds (front). Motion sensor flood lights (garage). Smart home enabled package with phone and prewire (per plan). One year exclusive in-house warranty and structural extended warranty. Transferrable termite bond. Many additional features.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $251,050
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
- Updated
I know the disappointment I felt was felt even more strongly by the players on the field.
- Updated
Baker and Mitchell, both 28, are from Opelika.
When a woman cried for help in Opelika, these three men came running to save her granddaughter's life
- Updated
Three good Samaritans were recognized at the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday for an act of bravery that took place nearly four years ago.
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
- Updated
Besides finding antiques, the Pickers say they enjoy meeting people with interesting stories, learning about America’s past and giving “historically significant objects a new lease on life.”
- Updated
Well, before the ink was even dry on my column last week concerning the Emergency Temporary Standard that was issued last Friday by the Occupa…
- Updated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide.
- Updated
Nix was hurt during the Tigers’ 43-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday
- Updated
Cam Newton called TJ Finley last week and has offered a guiding voice for the first-year Tiger on the way into his first start at South Carolina on Saturday.