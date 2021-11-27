The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Tate is a three bedroom, two bathroom, 1448 square foot home. The front door opens to the stunning entryway that leads to the kitchen. The pantry and laundry room are located behind the kitchen to the right. To the left of the kitchen is the opening to the guest bath. The powder room separates two of the spacious bedrooms. The kitchen extends to the dining room and living room for an elegant open concept with stunning 9’ Ceilings throughout. The living room gives way to the master bedroom on the right. Future neighborhood amenities include pool and pavilion. Move-in ready in April 2022!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $258,265
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the project development began on The Landings on Opelika exit 58, many have wondered if a Topgolf venue was being constructed at the site.
- Updated
‘The athletes deserve better.’
- Updated
As parents, Opelika’s Brian and Keisha Stinson have gotten used to being amazed by the athletic exploits of their children.
Don't want to cook or clean up? These restaurants in the Auburn-Opelika area are open on Thanksgiving Day
- Updated
From Indian food to Cracker Barrel, here are just a few of the places you can grab dinner - or even breakfast - on Thanksgiving Day.
- Updated
Bryan Harsin emphasized getting the job done in clutch situations Saturday, something Auburn has struggled with lately. As head coach, Harsin took responsibility for those issues.
- Updated
Green-thumbed north Auburn residents looking for convenience in growing their garden will soon have a new destination when a local garden cent…
You might be surprised to learn you could turn $100 per month into six figures over time.
As a child, Ariel Ryberg insisted she was going to be a candy maker when she grew up. And just two years ago, 30-year-old Ryberg found a way t…
- Updated
Let us ALL keep in mind that Coach Bryan Harsin is playing the poker hand that he was dealt by a different coach.
- Updated
Lee County’s commission lines are shifting, and residents on the border of one district may find themselves in another represented by a differ…