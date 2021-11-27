3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $258,265

The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Tate is a three bedroom, two bathroom, 1448 square foot home. The front door opens to the stunning entryway that leads to the kitchen. The pantry and laundry room are located behind the kitchen to the right. To the left of the kitchen is the opening to the guest bath. The powder room separates two of the spacious bedrooms. The kitchen extends to the dining room and living room for an elegant open concept with stunning 9’ Ceilings throughout. The living room gives way to the master bedroom on the right. Future neighborhood amenities include pool and pavilion. Move-in ready in April 2022!