The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Todd C is a three bedroom, two bathroom, 1395 square foot home. The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a coat closet to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right filled with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room and pantry. The kitchen leads to the living room. To the right of the living room is the master bedroom. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. Future neighborhood amenities include pool and pavilion. Move-in ready in March!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $259,392
