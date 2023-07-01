**up to $16,000 in closing costs assistance with the use of an approved Lender** The Austin plan built by DRB Homes. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse features an open floor plan with 9' ceilings on the main level. The kitchen includes a large island, painted cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances package including a side by side refrigerator, pantry and large breakfast area. Upstairs you will find the primary suite with two large closets, primary bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity with quartz countertop. There are 2 additional bedrooms as well as a large loft area. Gutters, window screens , 2" faux wood blinds, and 10 year RWC warranty are also included with this home. The HOA fee covers lawn care, exterior maintenance, common area maintenance, and termite control!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $259,887
Related to this story
Most Popular
Price coached at Auburn as part of Tommy Tuberville’s staff.
Alabama has joined the growing number of states that require hands-free driving.
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Mya Bryant has been on the fast track toward achieving her dream ever since she was a teenager.
Part of East Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn will be closed Sunday, June 25 from 8 am to 4pm as close to 100 classic cars roll into town fo…