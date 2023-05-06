THE UTAH- COMPLETION SEPTEMBER 2023 Discover the hottest new community in Opelika with The Woods, offering convenient access to downtown Opelika, I-85, & Hwy-280. The Utah plan by Brock Built is a stunning 3 bed/2 bath single-story home that boasts an open floor concept with a spacious living area & kitchen combo. The master bedroom features an en suite & large master closet, while bedrooms 2 & 3 are spacious with large closets & share a hall bath. The laundry room is conveniently located to all bedrooms, making life a breeze. The Utah plan also offers a single-car garage w/ good storage & a rear patio. The Woods community offers two pocket parks w/ a dog waste station & a community garden hangout w/ a wood-burning fire pit, creating the perfect setting to relax & socialize. With up to $7,500 in closing costs w/ a preferred lender & the possibility of 100% financing, The Woods is the ideal community for you. Visit the model home Mon-Sat 11-5 and Sun 1-5 to experience it firsthand.