PROPOSED CONST: Living up to its namesake, The “Kingsley” plan is regal, exquisite, and elegant. A plan designed to fit even the most royal needs. The covered entry opens to the large flex room and cozy entry way. Always dreamed of a home office, home gym, or even just a quiet place to relax? The flex room gives you the to make those dreams a reality any way you want! The foyer also leads into an open-concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen is complete with a vast island and ample counter space. The great room leads to the master retreat at the rear of the house. The master suite boasts a double vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are located on the side of the house and share a hallway bathroom. The laundry room is connected to the 2-car garage, creating a perfect space to kick off those muddy shoes before going inside. The Thinking Home base package included with a free 12 month subscription to the app platform. See pictures for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $264,499
