The existing structure has been totally remodeled from the frame out. New wiring, new plumbing and water heater, new sheetrock, trim, paint, flooring, windows, and roof. Kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, counters, and fixtures. Both bathrooms remodeled with new vanities and mirrors, cabinets, and fixtures. Fireplace insert, fans added. New HVAC. Spray foam insulation. Decks and covered porches new, new landscaping includes sod and shrubs and fresh gravel driveway. Large outbuilding perfect for multi-vehicle garage or shop.