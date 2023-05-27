CUTE, COMFORTABLE, and CRAFTSMAN! The Marion is a sensational one-story home design with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large open-concept living area that includes a vaulted great room open to the kitchen and breakfast room. Ideal kitchen layout for the chef in your life with the generously sized sink island and adjacent walk-in pantry. Breakfast room features french door access to the back porch. The Marion was designed with privacy in mind, with the secluded master suite off a separate hallway from the two additional bedrooms. The stately master suite features a private bathroom with tile walk-in shower and ample walk-in closet space. The two additional bedrooms come with generous closet space. All this comes in an excellent footprint which will work well in a variety of settings, both urban and rural. Estimated Completion - August 2023
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $264,999
