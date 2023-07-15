*Ask us about the $14,000 Seller Paid Flex Cash plus up to $4,000 lender credit with use of Approved Lender* The beautiful Raintree plan built by DRB Homes. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with open kitchen, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Separate dining area. Gutters, screens, blinds, builders warranty, RWC home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included in this home. Amenity area with pool and cabana coming soon. Estimated completion July 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $267,247
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is the second Target store to open in Auburn.
Tolan transferred to Auburn from LSU in January.
The Auburn gymnastics team picked up a new option on two events Tuesday, as Temple sophomore Anna Hill announced on social media that she’d be…
Auburn University basketball may be in the offseason for the summer, but there are Tigers that will take to the court in the month of July.
Pike Road defensive tackle Malik Blocton announced Saturday he’d be continuing his career on the Plains.