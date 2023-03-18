UNDER CONSTRUCTION! New Designer Home. Est Completion: June 2023! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, The Todd B is a three bedroom, two bathroom, 1395 square foot home. The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a coat closet. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room and pantry. The kitchen leads to the living room which features 9 foot ceilings and windows that flood the room with natural light. To the right of the living room is the master bedroom. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. The covered porch is the perfect for enjoying company or quiet time. Neighborhood amenities include a resort-style pool & pavilion.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $268,270
