Welcome to your dream home in Opelika, Alabama! This exquisite residence, built in 2018, offers a perfect blend of modern elegance and luxurious living. The moment you step inside, you'll be captivated by the tall ceilings. The heart of the home is a chef's delight, featuring a huge quartz island that is not only a statement piece but also offers ample space for meal preparation and casual dining. Stainless steel appliances complement the sleek and stylish kitchen. Discover custom-built shelving throughout the home, adding both functionality and beauty to the living spaces. The attention to detail continues in the bathrooms, where custom tile showers provide a spa-like experience. As you step outside, you'll find a lovely fenced-in backyard that offers the perfect balance of relaxation and entertainment. The covered patio and BBQ pavilion beckon you to enjoy outdoor gatherings and al fresco dining year-round, rain or shine. Located in the highly-regarded Beauregard School District.