Stylish Open Concept One Level with Tons of Charm! Cheerful & Bright Entry Foyer, Spacious Great Room with Trey Ceilings & Wood Burning Fireplace, Open Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island open to the Quaint Eating Area. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, as the Perfect Family Catch all. Split Bedroom plan offers Large Owner’s Suite conveniently tucked off Great Room. Owner’s Suite offers tons of Natural Lighting and Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Spacious Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms are Light Filled with Ample Closet Space. Two Car Garage & Covered Rear Patio perfect for Outdoor Entertaining. Enjoy our durable Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout Main Living areas & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $274,900
