 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $275,500

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $275,500

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $275,500

New construction just off HWY 280! This open floorplan welcomes you as you enter through the front double doors. Tray ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom were added to this build. Workable "L" shaped kitchen features a nice size island and a window over the kitchen sink, overlooking a wooded lot. Covered back porch and ample space for entertaining. Split floorplan with laundry room and drop zone just off the garage. Added depth in the garage too!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert