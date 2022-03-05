New construction just off HWY 280! This open floorplan welcomes you as you enter through the front double doors. Tray ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom were added to this build. Workable "L" shaped kitchen features a nice size island and a window over the kitchen sink, overlooking a wooded lot. Covered back porch and ample space for entertaining. Split floorplan with laundry room and drop zone just off the garage. Added depth in the garage too!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $275,500
