*Rates currently offered as low as 5.375% - call sales agent for more information, restrictions apply!* The Woods is the hottest new community in Opelika with convenient access to downtown Opelika, I-85 and 280! Everything that Opelika has to offer at your fingertips! The Utah Plan built by Brock Built is a 3 bed/ 2 bath home that is a showstopper! This plan is a single story home that features an open floor concept w/a spacious living area & kitchen combo. The master bedroom is spacious and features an en suite & large master closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious with large closets and share the hall bath. The laundry room is conveniently located to all bedrooms and is great for storage! The Utah plan also features a single car garage with good storage & a rear patio! This amazing community has 2 pocket parks w/a dog waste station as well as a community garden hangout w/ a wood burning fire pit. This is the community for YOU!