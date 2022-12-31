3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $279,600

*Ask us about the $16,000 Seller Paid Closing Costs plus up to $4000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender* The Austin plan built by DRB Homes. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Walk into a beautiful open floor plan with 9' ceilings on the main level. The kitchen has an island, quartz countertops and tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The homeowners suite is located on the 2nd floor with two closets and en-suite bathroom. There is a large loft area located on the 2nd floor, completed by bedrooms 2 & 3. Gutters, window screens, 2" faux wood blinds, builders warranty, RWC home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included with this home. Take advantage of low maintenance townhome living! HOA covers trash, lawn care, exterior maintenance, common area maintenance, and termite control!