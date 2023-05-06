THE MAINE - COMPLETION MAY 2023 Welcome to The Woods, Opelika's hottest new community with convenient access to downtown, I-85, and Hwy-280. Experience The Maine Plan by Brock Built, a stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath home with an open floor concept, spacious living area, and large kitchen/dining combo. The master bedroom boasts an en suite and large master closet, while bedrooms 2 and 3 share the hall bath. The laundry room is located near the bedrooms for added convenience. Enjoy the covered front porch and rear patio with breathtaking views of the community lake. The community offers 2 pocket parks with a dog waste station and a community garden hangout with a wood-burning fire-pit. Get $7,500 in closing costs by using our preferred lender and inquire about 100% financing options. Don't miss out on being part of this amazing community! Visit our model home Monday-Saturday 11-5 and Sunday 1-5.