 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $279,900

Wonderful home is established neighborhood. Let you imagination transform this home into your own. Large deck for entertaining with nice pool below. Side entry garage with storage. Pool liner has been ordered from Backyard Experience. Home has a large den with vaulted ceiling's and another gathering area with glass doors opening onto the pool area. Great for extra use of large gathering. Deck is large and poolside is also very spacious. Great for birthday parties and family gathering. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert