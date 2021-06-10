Wonderful home is established neighborhood. Let you imagination transform this home into your own. Large deck for entertaining with nice pool below. Side entry garage with storage. Pool liner has been ordered from Backyard Experience. Home has a large den with vaulted ceiling's and another gathering area with glass doors opening onto the pool area. Great for extra use of large gathering. Deck is large and poolside is also very spacious. Great for birthday parties and family gathering. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $279,900
