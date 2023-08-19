PICTURE PERFECT RANCH! The Columbus exemplifies clever home design with an emphasis on livability. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open-concept living area, perfect for both relaxing and entertaining, with a vaulted great room open to the generously sized kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinet and counter space, as well as a serving island and a lovely sink window that overlooks the backyard. French doors off the breakfast area lead to the covered rear porch. The expansive master suite includes a large walk-in closet and a private master bath with a tile walk-in shower. There are two additional bedrooms, both of which are generously sized and have adequate closet space. The Columbus will work well in both urban and rural settings, thanks to its compact footprint. With the Columbus, you can create the home of your dreams thanks to numerous plan customization options! Call today for more information.