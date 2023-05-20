UNDER CONSTRUCTION Designer Home! Est Completion: September 2023! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, The NEW Toby A floor plan is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1391sqft home, witIh a front entry single car garage. The entry porch opens up into a foyer with access on one side to the linen closet and two guest bedrooms with a shared full bathroom, and on the other side access to the garage and laundry room. The foyer flows into the open concept kitchen, living, and dining areas. The kitchen features a large island with plenty of cabinet space & floating shelves. Through the kitchen we find the living room filled wih natural light from the large windows. The Owners Retreat sits at the back of the home and features a private en-suite with a large walk in closet and private tub/shower. Through the back door is a covered patio perfect for outdoor seating. Neighborhood amenities include a resort-style pool and pavilion.