*Ask us about the $11,000 Builder paid closing costs plus up to $4,000 lender credit with use of Approved Lender* The beautiful Raintree plan built by DRB Homes. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with open kitchen, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Separate dining area. Gutters, screens, blinds, builders warranty, RWC home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included in this home. Neighborhood pool coming soon. Virtual tour is of similar plan in a different community. Estimated completion September/October 2023.