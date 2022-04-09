This natural light filled end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The front door opens into a large dining area that overlooks a beautiful kitchen with a gas range and massive island with ample room for a breakfast table. You can also relax on the covered back porch. There are also 2 storage closets and a half bath on the main level. Head up the stairs to a landing area with a closet, nook, and laundry. The Master Bedroom is spacious and opens up to the Master Bathroom with a private water closet. The Second Bedroom and Third Bedroom are spacious with ample closet space and share a hallway bathroom. Estimated completion August 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $280,810
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a high-stakes environment, Suni Lee delivered once again.
Fundraiser set up for Jeff Klein; Loachapoka coach, former Auburn quarterback hospitalized and ‘fighting for his life’
Loved ones are raising money for the family of Loachapoka coach and teacher Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.
An Auburn University student was found dead in a dorm residence hall Wednesday, and forensic analysts are working to determine the cause of de…
Auburn’s going to nationals.
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County SWAT Team recovered “a large amount of narcotics, firearms and gambling devices” on Saturday whil…
Suni Lee dazzled again — twirling high above the Neville Arena floor, flying from bar to bar, then flipping free through the air.
Former roommate says he told Ennis to leave after he Googled his name, and then his apartment was trashed
On Day 5 of the capital murder trial for Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, the prosecutors called multiple witnesses including Ennis’ former roomm…
Opelika High School has been locked down Thursday since 8:30 a.m. after the school received a threatening call.
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
The Auburn Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred on the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue in Auburn.