UNDER CONSTRUCTION Designer Home! Est Completion: October 2023! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, The Todd C is a three bedroom, two bathroom, 1395 square foot home. The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a coat closet. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room and pantry. The kitchen leads to the living room which features 9 foot ceilings and windows that flood the room with natural light. To the right of the living room is the master bedroom. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. The covered porch is the perfect for enjoying company or quiet time. Neighborhood amenities include a resort-style pool & pavilion. Approx. 6 month build time!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $282,903
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is the second Target store to open in Auburn.
Tolan transferred to Auburn from LSU in January.
The Auburn gymnastics team picked up a new option on two events Tuesday, as Temple sophomore Anna Hill announced on social media that she’d be…
Auburn University basketball may be in the offseason for the summer, but there are Tigers that will take to the court in the month of July.
Pike Road defensive tackle Malik Blocton announced Saturday he’d be continuing his career on the Plains.