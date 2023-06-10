UNDER CONSTRUCTION Designer Home! Est Completion: November 2023! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the Todd B plan hosts three bedrooms and two full baths at 1395 square feet. Front door opens to foyer and a coat closet. Foyer leads into dining room straight ahead, or 2 guest rooms and a full bath to the left. Dining room opens up to large kitchen island on the right with undermount, stainless steel sink. Attached to kitchen you'll find the laundry room and pantry. Kitchen leads to the living room featuring 9 foot ceilings and large windows boasting natural light. Next is the primary bedroom with ensuite bath, stand alone shower & walk-in closet. Covered porch is found out the back door of the living room, spacious for quiet mornings or entertaining. Neighborhood amenities include a resort-style pool and pavilion.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $282,914
