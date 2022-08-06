 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $283,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $283,500

This remarkable newly built townhome is move-in ready! This spacious home boasts of hardwood floors and an open concept. The bedrooms are very generous sizes and the master has an en suite bath with all the latest modern finishes. This home is located in the heart of a main thoroughfare for Opelika and Auburn with plenty of shops and restaurants within walking distance. Tall ceilings on the main, granite countertops and stainless appliances will certainly make the kitchen a place you will want to spend a lot of time entertaining or enjoying a nice meal. The covered back patio provides a great space for your morning coffee or evenings enjoying your favorite past time. Call today to schedule your private tour of this beautiful home.

