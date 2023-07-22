**up to $16,000 in closing costs assistance with the use of an approved Lender** The Austin plan built by DRB Homes. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse features an open floor plan with 9' ceilings on the main level. The kitchen includes a large island, painted cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances package including a side by side refrigerator, pantry and large breakfast area. Upstairs you will find the primary suite with two large closets, primary bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity with quartz countertop. There are 2 additional bedrooms as well as a large loft area. Gutters, window screens , 2" faux wood blinds, and 10 year RWC warranty are also included with this home. The HOA fee covers lawn care, exterior maintenance, common area maintenance, and termite control!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $284,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two months after Auburn University stated that indefinite suspension had been issued for violation of athletics department policy, Auburn head…
A rundown of updates for Auburn, including context for Tolan's exit, an update on two signees, and more.
The City of Opelika will be permanently closing Country Club Road to accommodate the expansion of Auburn University Regional Airport’s safety zone.
This is the second Target store to open in Auburn.
Youthful offender status is an Alabama law that helps young offenders avoid the negative consequences and stigma of having a criminal record.