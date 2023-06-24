Designer Home!! Welcome to the Todd A plan by Holland Homes LLC. The Todd A hosts three bedrooms and two full baths at 1395 square feet. Front entry opens to foyer & storage closet. Foyer leads into dining room straight ahead, as well as 2 bedrooms with a shared full bath to the left. Dining room opens to kitchen boasting a large center island, pantry and adjoining laundry room. Kitchen flows into living room featuring 9 foot ceilings & large windows, flooding the home with natural light. Master bedroom is to the left of the living room with en-suite bath, double vanity & a walk-in closet. Living room back door leads owners outside to a covered porch, perfect for early mornings or entertaining guests. MOVE-IN READY October 2023!! Community includes a resort-style pool & large pavilion. SUMMER SAVINGS happening now on pre-sales in Fox Run Village! Receive $4,000 towards upgrades with the use of a preferred lender now through June 30th, 2023.