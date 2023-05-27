The Somerset is a fantastic single-story home design with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upon entering this home, you will be greeted by an open floor plan, with the vaulted great room open to the breakfast room and kitchen, which features a serving bar and a double-door pantry with plentiful storage. A rear foyer with access to the back porch and large laundry room is located off the kitchen. The Somerset also has a "best of both worlds" bedroom layout, with bedrooms all on the same side of the house as one another for quick access when needed while still retaining the separate entrance factor associated with split bedrooms. The master suite features a massive walk-in closet, and a master bath with a tile walk-in shower and dual vanities. The interior of this ideal floor plan is completed by two more bedrooms, both of which are generously sized, and a shared bath. Estimated completion - August 2023.