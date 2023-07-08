QUICK MOVE-IN - Designer Home by Holland Homes LLC. Welcome to Lot 144! The Todd C floor plan hosts three bedrooms & two full baths at 1395 square feet. The front door opens to a foyer with a coat closet and leads right into the dining room, kitchen and living room. This open concept plan is functional for everyday life and hosting guests. To the left of the dining room are 2 bedrooms with a full bath in the middle. To the side of the kitchen, you'll find the laundry room and pantry. The elegant living room features 9-foot ceilings and windows that flood the room with natural light. To the right of the living room is the master bedroom and en-suite with a double vanity and walk-in closet. Off the living room is the back door to a covered porch, perfect for early mornings and hosting friends. Neighborhood amenities include a resort-style pool and covered pavilion.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $286,417
