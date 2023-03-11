This natural light filled end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The front door opens into a large dining area that overlooks a beautiful kitchen with a gas range and massive island with ample room for a breakfast table. You can also relax on the covered back porch. There are also 2 storage closets and a half bath on the main level. Head up the stairs to a landing area with a closet, nook, and laundry. The Master Bedroom is spacious and opens up to the Master Bathroom with a private water closet. The Second Bedroom and Third Bedroom are spacious with ample closet space and share a hallway bathroom. The Mill is conveniently located close to 280 making getting around town simple.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $286,675
