*New Designer Home* The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Tate A is a three bedroom, two bathroom, 1448 square foot home. The front door opens to the stunning entryway that leads to the kitchen. The pantry and laundry room are located behind the kitchen to the right. To the left of the kitchen is the opening to the guest bath. The powder room separates two of the spacious bedrooms. The kitchen extends to the dining room and living room for an elegant open concept with stunning 9’ Ceilings throughout. The living room gives way to the master bedroom on the right. At the back of the home is covered outdoor patio. Estimated completion date October 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $287,774
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘They deserve to play’: After tragedy, Dadeville football opens fall treating scrimmage like the real deal
With only three home games on his regular-season schedule, Roger McDonald scratched his chin this preseason and came up with a new idea for hi…
A total of 305 undergraduate students were left without permanent housing following the closure, and parents are still looking for an explanat…
Becky Richardson, the Director of Parks and Recreation for Auburn, has announced her plans to retire on Sept 1 after 47 years of public servic…
The remains have been near Lee Road 170 for weeks, authorities said.
Jackson Kilgore scored three touchdowns and led No. 2 Auburn High to a commanding, season-opening 39-14 road win over No. 2 Hoover at The Met …