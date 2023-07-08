*New Designer Home* Built by Holland Homes LLC, Fox Run Village features single story homes and a selection of Duette's, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. Tate A is a three bedroom, two bath home standing at 1448 square feet. The front door opens to a classic entryway leading into an open concept floor plan, beginning at the kitchen. A large island sets the stage of the living space, with family dining and a living room just beyond. Adjoining the kitchen is a pantry and laundry room, with two windows for natural light. Left of the kitchen is a guest bath nestled between 2 bedrooms. Living room boasts stunning 9’ Ceilings and large windows. Primary bedroom is found to the left with an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. A covered outdoor patio sits outside the living room, great for early mornings or hosting friends and family. Amenities include a large pool and covered pavilion. Estimated completion date NOVEMBER 2023!