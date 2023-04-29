*Ask us about the $16,000 Seller Paid Closing Costs plus up to $4,000 lender credit with use of Preferred Lender* The Raintree plan built by DRB Homes. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with open kitchen, quartz countertops and tile backsplash, stainless appliances including oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Separate dining area. Gutters, screens, blinds, builders warranty, RWC home warranty, and 1 year termite bond are also included in this home.