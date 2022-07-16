3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $288,819

This New Construction is centrally located on Morris Ave near schools, shopping, downtown Opelika and the Interstate. Sitting on a Flat Lot with over half an acre. All one level. Flowing floor plan and practically maintenance free both inside and out. Solid Brick exterior with vinyl soffit and siding will last for many years to come. LVP throughout the house makes for easy cleaning and longevity. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room. Master has lots of space, stand alone shower, soaking tub and an oversized closet with shelves galore. The kitchen boasts an oversized eat at island, pantry, and plenty of cabinet and counter space adjacent to the dining area. There is a covered front porch as well as a covered back porch that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Quality Home Building by Fountainhead LLC, a Local Custom / Soec Builder.