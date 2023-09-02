Designer Home on Lot 175! Est. Completion: December. The Todd is a three bedroom, two bathroom, 1395 square foot home. The front door opens to a spacious foyer and a coat closet to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the dining room straight ahead or to a guest bath on the left. From the guest bath, the side splits into two bedrooms. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the right filled with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the kitchen are the laundry room and pantry. The kitchen leads to the living room which features 9 foot ceilings and windows that flood the room with natural light. To the right of the living room is the master bedroom. The living room also gives way to the covered back porch. The covered porch is the perfect for enjoying company or quiet time.
3 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $289,182
Related to this story
Most Popular
“If you just look at it on the surface, this is fraud," said Mark Tippins, an attorney from Auburn Blackstone Law Group.
Vote now: Jackson Kilgore, Arthur Woods and Koreen Henry are this week's Player of the Week nominees
This week's nominees are from Auburn High, Reeltown and Chambers Academy.
Refusing to flinch, resilient Suni Lee got back up on the horse on beam on Sunday at the U.S. Championship.
“Ward is eager to open a second location in Auburn and expand on her experience from the New York fashion industry and her fast-growing store …
"Griffin was always that reliable kid. When I think about him back there at safety, that's kind of what I think about."