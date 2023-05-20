UNDER CONSTRUCTION Designer Home! Estimated Completion: September 2023. The Harper is a three bedroom, two bathroom, 1425 square foot home. From the covered front porch, the entrance welcomes guests through the foyer into the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen includes granite countertops and top of the line appliances. To the right of the foyer is the laundry room and off the center of the living room is the entrance to the front bedrooms 2 and 3 and the guest bath.The beautiful living room opens to the dining room and kitchen - the perfect space to entertain guests - and then opens to the covered back porch. The primary bedroom entry is on the right of the kitchen. Neighborhood amenities include a resort-style pool & pavilion.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $289,614
