3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $289,900

Evermore Homes presents the "Maryland II Traditional" Plan to Cedar Creek. This is a one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home, with a Family Room, a Kitchen with a pantry, Owners bedroom with a large walk in closet,. Estimated Completion July 2022!

