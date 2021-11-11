This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, back deck and a corner lot. SOLD AS IS. SUBJECT TO RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION. Please be advised that any offers on this property require a minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 10% of the Purchase Price for cash offers (or $2,000 whichever is greater) and/or 1% of the purchase price or $2,000 whichever is greater for financed offers. All initial offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com by the BUYER AGENT ONLY. Please be advised that properties must be listed a minimum of 7 days. BUYER'S AGENT IS TO PAY A $175.00 OFFER MANAGEMENT FEE AT CLOSING OF ANY ACCEPTED OFFER.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $29,900
