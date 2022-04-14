 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $29,900

CASH TRANSACTIONS ONLY!! NO MH CURATIVE TO BE DONE. PROPERTY IS BEING MARKETED "AS IS" AND BUYERS WILL NEED TO SIGN AN HHA AT CLOSING. STATING: Seller will not be held liable concerning the mobile home. Title company is only insuring the land and not the MH. Seller will not provide a MH title, not take steps to obtain a MH title, not de-title, only the land will be insured. This property may be subject to rights of redemption.

