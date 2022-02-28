 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $292,900

Ranch home with 3-4 bedrooms 2-3 bath features a large gourmet kitchen that opens into the family room, separate breakfast room and uniquely designed dining room with columns.. The owner's retreat includes a garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity.

