3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $299,900

Come tour this like-new home located in The Estates in Opelika. This all one level home offers an inviting front porch with open concept living. As you enter through the front door guests are welcomed with an impressive great room with vaulted ceilings and gas log fireplace. A stunning kitchen offers tons of counterspace and cabinets with a large center island and walk-in pantry. The master suite allows privacy for the owner down its separate hall with a shiplap ceiling for added character and large walk-in closet. Great size fenced in backyard with covered patio that is perfect for entertaining guests!!