3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $299,900

Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan, large kitchen/dining area that is open to great room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths great location
Q: I sold a house and paid off my mortgage. I received a satisfaction letter but no return of my original note from my big box servicer lender. I called several weeks later to request the return of the promissory note and was informed it is not their policy to return notes. How can I get my note back from these thieves?
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
"Right on, Coach!" says a reader.
Students and faculty coming back to Auburn this fall will be required to wear masks on campus, according to a statement from the university on Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Health, including EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, rose from 26 to 29 on Wednesday, with t…
The trial for a man charged with murder began Tuesday after a fatal shooting claimed the lives of two men in Opelika in 2017.
A Opelika man died after being struck by a northbound vehicle on I-85 near the Exit 62 ramp while he was attempting to cross the interstate on…
If approved, the agreement and creation of the facility is expected to bring over 260 jobs to the area with an initial capital investment of $130 million.
A Lee County jury found an Opelika man guilty of two counts of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling Thursday after a two…
Before the vote to requirement students to wear masks within Auburn City Schools at the beginning of the school year was even passed, the mult…
