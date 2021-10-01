3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $3,800,000

Summers Farm at Little Halawakee Wildlife Reserve is a recreational paradise that sits on nearly 900 acres of lush wildlife, streams, trees and trails. Located only 15 minutes from Auburn and 8 minutes from Opelika this property is a private oasis in the growing twin cities. Whether you're hunting, boating, fishing, hiking, or just planning a stay, this property that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places has it all. The historic Summers-Cooper plantation built in 1837 overlooks a large lake that is sure to take your breath away. Some of the features include a gorgeous wrap around porch, 12 foot ceilings, original hardwood floors, and four original fireplaces. Just a short walk from the house is the rustic hunting lodge. This lodge offers 8 bunk rooms and is perfecting for gearing up with your crew for an early morning hunt. Property has an estimated $700k in timber to be harvested and appraised for $4,750,000!!! Drone Video https://youtu.be/jezCcKhTvmU