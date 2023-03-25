The Woods is the hottest new community in Opelika with convenient access to downtown Opelika, I-85 and 280! Everything that Opelika has to offer at your fingertips! The Maine Plan built by Brock Built is a 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home that is a must see! The foyer is open and has a half bath! This plan features an open floor concept w/a spacious living area & large kitchen/dining combo. The master bedroom is spacious and features an en suite & large master closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are spacious with a double door closet and share the hall bath. The laundry room is conveniently located close to bedrooms 2 & 3. This plan also features a covered front porch & a rear patio! This amazing community has 2 pocket parks w/a dog waste station as well as a community garden hangout w/ a wood burning fire pit. Wouldn't you love to watch the sunset over the community lake while entertaining or just relaxing from long day? This is the community for YOU!