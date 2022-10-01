PROPOSED CONST: It’s not fair how charming the “Fairbanks” plan is. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this plan maximizes every square foot for the optimal living experience. The first floor boasts a covered porch for all of those dreamy, porch sitting evenings. The foyer opens to the spacious kitchen, complete with an elegant island and ample counter space. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area and cozy great room. The upstairs provides 3 bedrooms and the master retreat – complete with a double vanity and large walk-in closet. The laundry room is just off of the stairs away from guests and close to all of the bedrooms in the house. The “Fairbanks” plan offers the flexibility to adapt to any and all needs to fit your lifestyle! The Thinking Home base package included with a free 12 month subscription to the app platform. See pictures for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $314,099
